Twin Falls man sentenced to 45 years after sexually assaulting 4-year-old in Boise restaurant

A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a play area of a Boise fast food restaurant.

Joseph Galan (35) was sentenced to 20 years fixed and 25 years indeterminate, after pleading guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

In October 2024, the four-year-old and her mother were at a fast-food establishment in Boise when the child was assaulted in the child's play area. The young girl told her mother what happened, and they immediately left the location.

The press release states the child did not know the man who assaulted her.

Through witness interviews and an in-depth investigation led by Boise Police, it was revealed that Galan was their suspect. He wasn't located until January 2025, when he turned himself in after fleeing to Oregon.

In court, a recorded victim impact statement was shown in which the mother describes how the sexual assault has negatively impacted her family. She said it "pushed her to the brink."

Honorable Ada County District Judge Annie McDevitt described the ordeal in court, saying, "the completely brazen nature of this conduct is so alarming... It's shocking."

Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts commended the victim and her family for their bravery in this case.

“I am grateful for the victim’s courage, the mother’s swift action, and the excellent work of Boise Police in identifying the perpetrator and ensuring he was brought to justice."