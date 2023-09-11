'Tribute to Fallen Soldiers' honors two local fallen service members

BOISE, Idaho — Two local fallen soldiers were honored on Monday during the 14th Annual Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers is an Oregon-based group that travels to different states offering home visits to highlight soldiers who have died. This ride visited the Idaho families of Army Staff Sgt. James D. Hume and Army Sgt. Cody R. Legg.

The group plans to visit a total of 6 states and 48 families of fallen soldiers on their trip where they will return to Eugene, Oregon to close out the 21-day journey.

“It's our way of coming to the family's home to let them know their service member has not been forgotten," said Warren Williamson, Executive Director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers.

The group has honored over 1,300 veterans since it started the motorcycle tribute. Gary Barton is one of the riders whose son was honored in 2020 and decided to join the group because of its impact.

“It’s so huge for the families to know that their fallen heroes are not forgotten,” said Barton. “It meant so much to us that yeah I just want to be a part of it.”

A plaque and portrait is given to the family. The group brings a tribute torch in remembrance of the soldiers. The family is also given a candle to keep so they can have a piece of the flame.

“To have the motorcycle ride and the memorial name and to see my son's name on the side of the motorcoach was just amazing,” said Bunnie Marie Jacquay, a family member honored by the group.

The motorcycle ride returns to Eugene on September 30th for its final tribute. Information on their progress along their ride is available on the group's Facebook page.