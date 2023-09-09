14th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Motorcycle Ride comes to Idaho

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest is a group of veterans and American citizens that ride their motorcycles through parts of the country each summer to honor and pay tribute to fallen service members.

This year's tribute ride is 21 days through six different states (Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona & California) and will be making a total of 48 fallen soldier home visits.

Riders will be honoring American soldiers as the group departs out of Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, September 9th. One of the first stops on the ride, which runs through the 30th, will be in Idaho.

The Tribute will stop in Caldwell, Idaho on September 10th at the Elks Lodge #1448 where they will honor fallen service members from the state at their Gold Star Dinner. The following day, on September 11th, the ride procession will make Fallen Soldier home visits to two fallen heroes in the community in Kuna and Caldwell.

The ride will also pass through Nyssa, Oregon on September 10th, where riders and local members of the community will visit the Nyssa Police Department at 14 S. Third St. to honor Cpl. Joseph Johnson.

They plan to be giving a plaque with a picture of Johnson and his family to his wife, Linda Johnson. The procession will be there for about an hour to 75 minutes, after which it will head to Caldwell to honor an additional two fallen soldiers.

The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame is lit during the ride's opening ceremony. The flame remains lit for the entire 21-day ride through six different states. For more information on the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Ride, check their website here or their Facebook page.