Trial begins for former Idaho lawmaker accused of rape

The trial for a former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has begun.

Attorneys asked potential jurors Monday about their political leanings and whether they saw news stories about the case. Aaron von Ehlinger has been charged with rape and penetration with a foreign object, both felonies, after a young Statehouse staffer reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

At the time, von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry maximum penalties of life in prison.