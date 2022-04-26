Watch
Trial begins for former Idaho lawmaker accused of rape

von Ehlinger
Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
von Ehlinger
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:20:39-04

The trial for a former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has begun.

Attorneys asked potential jurors Monday about their political leanings and whether they saw news stories about the case. Aaron von Ehlinger has been charged with rape and penetration with a foreign object, both felonies, after a young Statehouse staffer reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant.

At the time, von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry maximum penalties of life in prison.

