Arrest warrant issued out of Ada County for former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger

BOISE, Idaho — An arrest warrant has been issued for former Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger on charges of rape and sexual penetration by use of foreign object, according to the Ada County Sheriff's website. The warrant was issued on September 9.

Von Ehlinger was investigated by a legislative ethics committee in April. He resigned shortly before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.

The Lewiston Tribune reports von Ehlinger took a 19-year-old House intern to his Boise apartment for a sexual encounter after a dinner date. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual but the intern said she was forced to engage in oral sex, according to the Tribune.

The intern was forced to testify about the encounter at the ethics hearing.