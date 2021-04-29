Idaho House of Representatives to vote on suspending Rep. von Ehlinger

BOISE, Idaho — The House Ethics and Policy Committee has motioned to censure Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston. The censure would include suspension without pay from this legislative session and the upcoming session.

The censure would include these requirements.



He must immediately vacate his office and leave capitol grounds and not return for the 66th Legislature.

A new Representative must be appointed with pay so District 6 continues to have representation.

The Idaho House of Representatives could vote on the motion as soon as tomorrow.

Governor Brad Little issued the following statement after the recommendation:

I applaud Jane Doe and the other brave women for their courage in telling their stories and participating in this process to hold Representative Aaron von Ehlinger accountable for his deeply damaging and shameful actions. I fully support the House Ethics and House Policy Committee’s recommendation to expel Representative Aaron von Ehlinger. Representative von Ehlinger’s inappropriate and alarming actions stand in opposition to the values and behavior state elected officials must uphold. Being elected by the people and serving in a legislative body carries immense weight and responsibility to act with dignity, civility, and integrity at all times. State elected officials are held to a higher standard. As a former state senator and Lieutenant Governor, I personally understand the importance of preserving the credibility of the legislative institution so the people of Idaho can have confidence in their state government. Now, the public expects the full Idaho House Representatives to carry out the recommendation of the committee and ensure the integrity of the Idaho Legislature. Gov. Brad Little

The Associated Press reports the investigation into von Ehlinger started in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after they had dinner in his Boise apartment. Von Elingher has denied all wrongdoing.

The Boise Police Department is investigating the case and von Ehlinger has not been charged.