Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho House of Representatives to vote on suspending Rep. von Ehlinger

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
von Ehlinger
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:23:57-04

BOISE, Idaho — The House Ethics and Policy Committee has motioned to censure Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston. The censure would include suspension without pay from this legislative session and the upcoming session.

The censure would include these requirements.

  • He must immediately vacate his office and leave capitol grounds and not return for the 66th Legislature.
  • A new Representative must be appointed with pay so District 6 continues to have representation.

    The Idaho House of Representatives could vote on the motion as soon as tomorrow.

    Governor Brad Little issued the following statement after the recommendation:

    I applaud Jane Doe and the other brave women for their courage in telling their stories and participating in this process to hold Representative Aaron von Ehlinger accountable for his deeply damaging and shameful actions. I fully support the House Ethics and House Policy Committee’s recommendation to expel Representative Aaron von Ehlinger. Representative von Ehlinger’s inappropriate and alarming actions stand in opposition to the values and behavior state elected officials must uphold. Being elected by the people and serving in a legislative body carries immense weight and responsibility to act with dignity, civility, and integrity at all times. State elected officials are held to a higher standard. As a former state senator and Lieutenant Governor, I personally understand the importance of preserving the credibility of the legislative institution so the people of Idaho can have confidence in their state government. Now, the public expects the full Idaho House Representatives to carry out the recommendation of the committee and ensure the integrity of the Idaho Legislature.
    Gov. Brad Little

    The Associated Press reports the investigation into von Ehlinger started in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after they had dinner in his Boise apartment. Von Elingher has denied all wrongdoing.

    The Boise Police Department is investigating the case and von Ehlinger has not been charged.

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Shine a Light

    Shine A Light