Treefort gets underway Wednesday and tickets and information are easier than ever to access

BOISE — Treefort Music Fest gets underway next Wednesday with hundreds of bands over five days. But that's just the beginning. Forts including Yoga, Film, Ale, Comedy and much more are also available. There are a total of 13 different Forts. You can buy single event tickets, or general admission passes for the whole event. But three of the four general admission catagories are sold out. And you can see lots of music in Julia Davis Park and around town even without a ticket. To learn more just go to treefortmusicfest.com.