Your guide to Treefort 2025: Music, comedy, art, and more

BOISE, Idaho — One of Boise's biggest events of the year is right around the corner — Treefort 2025 will be taking over downtown Boise from Wednesday, March 26, to Sunday, March 30.

Founded in 2012, the festival features hundreds of artists, endless artwork, unique food, guest speakers, and so much more. Don't forget that many of the events are FREE, so even if you don't plan to buy a pass, there are plenty of fun, exciting shows and events to swing by.

MUSIC —

Treefort Music Fest, unlike many music festivals, doesn't have a particular theme or genre, meaning you can find artists ranging from pop to country to jazz to electronic to folk — with over 400 artists, there will be a show for everyone to enjoy. The fest also features special Music Talks, which bring industry players together to discuss the future of music.

Treefort Music Fest

Headliners include recognizable names such as Shakey Graves, Remi Wolf, Built to Spill, Reckless Kelly, and Sofi Tukker. This year’s lineup also showcases emerging and renowned talent from around the world, including representation from Australia, Japan, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and more.

Throughout the 5-day festival, artists will be performing at dozens of venues throughout downtown Boise, including the Main Stage and the Bandshell at Julia Davis Park, Treefort Music Hall, Boise Brewing, the Shine Basement and Ballroom, Neurolux, and many more.

'FORTS' —

While "music" is in the name, Treefort Music Fest expands far beyond just music, featuring 13 unique "forts" to explore, such as Alefort, Dragfort, and Comedyfort, many of which are free to attend.

Alefort (FREE)

Alefort 2025 is back at Julia Davis Park, offering brews from over 50 local, regional, and international breweries, plus wines, ciders, and a Zero Proof bar for non-alcoholic options.

New this year is the 'Chuggy Bar,' serving easy-drinking beers perfect for quick refreshment. The fort also features delicious bites from Pretzel Palace. Entrance to this fort is free with token-based purchases for drinks.

Preston Valles / Treefort Music Fest

Artfort (FREE)

Explore the vibrant visual arts scene at Artfort — dive into live dance, circus performances, and mural painting. Artfort 2025, featuring artists like Ballet 22 and Boise Circus Guild, is free and open to all.

Comedyfort

Comedyfort runs March 27-30, featuring stand-up comedians, improv acts, and storytellers from across the country. All Comedyfort events require a 1-day or 5-day pass or an individual show ticket.

Dragfort

Dragfort returns this year, showcasing LGBTQIA+ culture with a mix of classic and new performers in events like Queer Meet Up, Pink Runway, and Club Squirt. Highlights include special performances by Grey Matter and Louisianna Purchase at The Balcony, accessible with festival passes or $30 tickets.

Mia Miller / Treefort Music Fest

Filmfort

Filmfort 2025 will bring contemporary independent cinema to Boise from March 27-29, showcasing films like "Dead Lover," "Not One Drop of Blood," "Obex," and "The Empathizer." Screenings will be held at The Flicks, Idaho Film Society, and Boise Centre, with access via festival passes or Filmfort badges for $39.99.

Foodfort

Foodfort 2025, the culinary segment of Treefort, kicks off March 26-27 with top chefs and food experts. Notable events include a multi-course dinner led by Chef Lee Anne Wong at The Lively and the third annual Street Eats at Zoo Boise, showcasing 14 Treasure Valley chefs. These events are not included with Treefort passes and will require you to buy an additional ticket.

Hackfort (FREE)

Hackfort kicks off with a free launch party, offering drinks, appetizers, and networking opportunities with Boise's tech community, presenters, and sponsors. Lee Kebler, known for his work with artists like will.i.am and Britney Spears, will be a featured speaker.

Jessica Ferguson / Treefort Music Fest

Kidfort (FREE)

Kidfort 2025 will be a highlight at the Treefort Music Fest in Julia Davis Park, offering free daily events for kids of all ages, including live performances, workshops, and hands-on activities. Among the featured attractions are music by Cory Strop & The Tater Tot Tycoons, crafting with Fluff Hardware, and the interactive Mini Mural by Emme Nye.

In addition, many Treefort Music Fest shows allow all ages, and children under 12 can attend for free when accompanied by an adult.

Podfort (FREE)

Podfort 2025 will showcase a variety of podcasts, from local history to comedy, with most events free and open to all ages. The highlight is "How Did This Get Made?" featuring Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael, performing live on March 28 at the Morrison Center; discounted tickets are available for Treefort pass holders.

Skatefort (FREE)

Boise Skateboard Association and Boise’s Parks & Recreation will host Skatefort on March 29 at Rhodes Skate Park — the free one-day event celebrates skateboarding, roller skating, and music in collaboration with the local skate community.

Storyfort (FREE)

Storyfort 2025 will feature notable authors, including Laura Albert, Ariana Reines, and Megan Nolan. The event offers free panels, readings, and experiences.

Yogafort

Yogafort'susual full programming is on hiatus for 2025 but will return recharged in 2026. Meanwhile, Treefort 2025 attendees can still enjoy three pop-up Yogafort experiences, including Embodied Yoga and Sound Healing on March 27, the Dance Commander Experience with Deeveaux on March 28, and Yoga with Radha and East Forest on March 30.

Rachel Kaufman / Treefort Music Fest

These events are included with a 5-day or 1-day wristband, which also offers free or discounted yoga classes at local studios.

TICKETS —

There's a Treefort pass that's perfect for anyone, regardless of their schedule. Full 5-day passes are available for $383.50 (taxes included) or $223 for those under 21, but single-day passes are also available starting at $125. Additionally, venue-specific passes can be purchased for the Main Stage, Treefort Music Hall, The Balcony, the Knitting Factory, and more.

And if you're only interested in one of the "forts," separate tickets can also be purchased for those. For tickets, lineups, and the full schedule of events, click here.