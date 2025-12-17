Tree falls on residence in Kootenai County, killing man asleep in his bed

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a tree fell into a residence early Tuesday morning in the Village of Fernan.

Deputies received a 911 call around 6 a.m. on Dec. 17 reporting that a tree had fallen onto a home in the 100 block of Theis Lane. The tree struck the residence, injuring one occupant and trapping others inside.

Emergency responders arrived and found a 55-year-old man dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office said the man was killed when the falling tree landed on the bed where he was sleeping.

Other occupants of the home did not suffer serious injuries, officials said.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that high winds can cause trees and debris to fall without warning.

Officials encourage people to stay away from large trees, avoid sleeping near exterior walls when possible, and report hazardous conditions to local authorities. Anyone who feels conditions are unsafe should call 911.

