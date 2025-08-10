Structure fire in Boise leaves family displaced, with cause of fire under investigation

BOISE, Idaho — According to Boise Fire, in the early morning hours of August 10, the fire department responded to a structure fire on the 13000 block of W. Paint St.

On arrival, crews discovered that the fire, which had ignited on the deck in the backyard, had spread to the nearby siding and into the attic space.

The family residing in the home was able to evacuate safely through the front door, and there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews quickly worked to contain the fire, but the home was severely damaged, and the family has been displaced as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Local 149 Burnout fund is aiding in support of the displaced residents.