Treasure valley police host workshop to bring more women into law enforcement

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday evening Boise State University played host to a women in law enforcement career workshop, in an effort to reach out to people curious or interested in joining this field.

Female representatives from police departments across Boise, as well as other women in different law enforcement fields, were invited to attend the event and shed light on female-focused topics.

Meridian police officer Danelle Barrera tells Idaho News 6 that she joined law enforcement after meeting many other female officers her father worked with.

“My dad being in law enforcement, I met a lot of really cool female officers and that kind of just changed my feeling on what I wanted to do,” said Barrera.

Barrera has served fro 14 years and is a student resource officer for multiple schools. She says women in the field have a natural desire to help people and are vital to law enforcement.

“Being an SRO is one of the funnest assignments I have ever had and at the end of the day, that simple thank you that you get means the world to us. That simple wave that we get while we're driving down the street is what keeps us going,” said Barrera. “We have I guess you would say a little more of a motherly instinct, so a lot of women really care and are passionate about wanting to help people and that’s what we do in this world.”

If you're a woman interested in law enforcement and want to learn more about this community-related field, click here.

