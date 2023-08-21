Treasure Valley deals with remnants of Hurricane Hilary

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Former hurricane Hilary brought rain, wind, and potential flooding into the Treasure Valley.

In Payette County, officials helped the public prepare for heavy rains with resources like sand for sandbags.

"We just reminded citizens that if they had concerns about flooding on their personal property, or around their home, or other structures, that they could provide their own bags and fill them with that sand," says Adam Gonzalez, Emergency Manager, Payette County Sheriff.

Payette officials say they haven't heard of any concerns or threats to their community regarding the storm. They have provided resources as a precaution, as they do during the rainy season each year.

“Also, we have a dashboard that allows people to follow information about natural hazards, power outages, or travel conditions," says Gonzalez.

The storm did bring some minor issues for the morning commute closer to Boise, as well.

Monday morning commuter traffic heading toward downtown Boise on I-84 saw more back-up than usual.

Idaho News 6 also saw traffic lights out at the intersection of Karcher Rd and Caldwell Blvd.

Given the damage incurred farther south, local agencies say the morning's impacts were minor by comparison.

"Mostly what we have seen is what we would expect from most heavy rain storms, a little bit of localized flooding and minor roadway flooding," says Gonzalez.