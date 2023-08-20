Ada County Highway District has been preparing for a storm like the one expected overnight

BOISE, Idaho — Tropical storm Hilary is set to make landfall in Northern Baja California, bringing life-threatening rain. Some of that rain is expected to hit the Treasure Valley.

Only a few months ago on June 6th, some areas in Boise like W. Fairview Ave were hit with heavy flooding.

The Idaho News 6 team spoke to the Ada County Highway Districtregarding if they expect this area to flood once again, and ACHD mentioned that's not necessarily the case.

ACHD added that, as of right now, they are not expecting or preparing for any specific area to be more impacted than others. Any area where the storm hits has a possibility of flooding.

They say what might cause flooding is when those large tree debris blocks —storm drains, and that is when we can see those floods happening.

"So we have been trying to get to those known problem areas early, clear some of that drainage. Over the past year, we have been accelerating our amount of expectations of stormwater systems, so I think we are prepared really well for this storm," said Jennifer Berenger, Deputy Director of Maintenance, Ada County Highway District.

If you need some immediate assistance you need to call the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 sending in an email might not be able to get you that quick assistance you might need so calling that number is what is recommended.

ACHD mentioned that if they see standing water, to avoid the area, since you might not be able to see how deep it might be also mentioning to us it's hard to predict where traffic might be seen until the storm hits.