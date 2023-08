The Payette County Sheriff's Office released information about access to sand to combat potential flooding caused by remnants of tropical storm Hilary in the area.

The warning reminds those in the area that they could see 2 inches of rain in an hour, which threatens to flood vulnerable areas.

Sand is available behind the Courthouse on the corner of 1st Ave N and N 12th St and the Fruitland Public Works Maintenance Shop, though sandbags will need to be brought or purchased at a nearby shop.