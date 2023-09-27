City announces new Traffic Fatality Review Task Force

BOISE, Idaho — In a collaborative effort between the City of Boise, Ada County Highway District, and law enforcement, a Traffic Fatality Review Task Force has been established.

A press release from the city announced that the creation of the task force is part of the Boise City Council's initiative to increase transportation safety.

Addressing the increase in fatal and serious incidents involving vehicles and pedestrians or bicyclists, the task force has been formed to analyze these events and identify improvements that can be made to reduce them.

“We’ve had a really heartbreaking year when it comes to pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, not just in Boise, all across Ada County and really all across the Treasure Valley,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise City Council President. “We want to make sure we are both responding to these in a way to fix problems, but we are also doing whatever we can to prevent crashes like this from happening again in the future.”

The task force is slated to meet quarterly and will include experts from the Boise Police Department, ACHD, and the City of Boise.