Tom's Tree Creations carves up rustic wooden decor in Crouch

CROUCH, Idaho — Tom's Tree Creations is located next to the Garden Valley Market, and on nice days, people passing by might catch a glimpse of Tom carving a unique design with his chainsaw.

"I’ve been carving with a chainsaw since 1998," said Tom Wentz. "It all starts with a dead tree, I get to go cut it down, I bring it back and I start blocking out the design of whatever I'm making.

WATCH: Check out the video to see Wentz carve a tree into a bear

Tom's Tree Creations carves up rustic decor made of wood in Crouch

Wentz has spent his entire life in the forest. He's enjoyed careers in helicopter logging, thinning and carving up custom decor that people can put in their home or cabin.

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He says he shares a special connection with the woods.

"I get all different parts of it with just carving," said Wentz. "I get to go out in the forest and explore Idaho and find dead trees that look cool."

Wentz can make a variety of different animals, trees and other custom designs, all from reclaimed wood.

But by far his most popular items are the bears.

"It comes from my heart, I love the bears and I love what bears mean in our ecology," said Wentz. "I also love that people come here when they are having a good day and they make themselves happier with a bear."

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Wentz has a bear perfect for everyone.

"They all have their different personalities so it is really nice to see people enjoy it and appreciate it so that makes an artist extremely happy," Wentz said.

Tom's Tree Creations doesn't have a website, but he invites people to stop by if they are visiting Garden Valley and Crouch. Wentz can be reached by phone at 208-571-0362.

"You can call the number and come see Garden Valley and all that we have to offer," said Wentz. "It's a beautiful place. We have water, we have trees and we have good food."