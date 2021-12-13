My Idaho: The lost art of woodworking

BOISE, Idaho — Whittling, carving or whatever you call, woodworking is considered by some to be a lost art but there's a group in Boise determined to make sure that never happens.

"We hear a lot of stories," said Eric Owens, master woodcarver. "My grandfather always carved and I always missed it. Sometimes you get them to try it and sometimes you don't."

We tracked down a local woodworking group in Boise and asked Eric Owens if the craft has become a lost art.

Idaho News 6

"It has been considered a lost art because you don't see as many people doing it," said Owens. "It used to be everybody had a pocket knife, you used to see people sitting on a park bench carving something."

Owens says if you want to get into woodworking, you have to have the right tools and be safe when working with wood.

"You need safety," said Owens. "You're going to put a glove on your hand before you carve."

Doug Rose is a master at decorative woodcarving and if you didn't know any better, you would think his works were about to come to life.

Idaho News 6

We asked how many hours he has put into his current project, and this was his response:

"Glad you asked that, since you were in high school," said Rose. "It's about 150 hours of work."

To learn more about Eric Owens and his carving journey, click here.