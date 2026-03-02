McIntyre Pastures farm store connects families to locally raised meats and produce

CALDWELL, Idaho — What started as a small operation with just a handful of freezers has grown into a thriving family-run farm store serving customers across Canyon County and the greater Treasure Valley.

For more than a decade, McIntyre Pastures has connected families to locally raised food, offering products grown and produced right here in the valley.

“It’s just so awesome to be able to provide nourishing food for people,” said Maria McIntyre, marketing and farm manager.

The farm store features pasture-raised eggs, grass-fed beef, pork, chicken, and turkey — all raised by the McIntyre family.

“We grow everything here on our farm. We’re really proud of that,” McIntyre said.

Before opening their storefront in 2022, the family packed orders outside and delivered them to pickup locations throughout the valley. The new store was originally built to streamline operations, but it quickly became much more.

“We were like, ‘Let’s just see how it goes,’ and it surpassed all of our expectations. It’s going really well,” McIntyre said.

Today, the farm store has become a destination for customers looking to support local agriculture and learn more about where their food comes from.

For the McIntyres, the business is also about raising the next generation.

“Our generation is running the farm, and then our kids all help out too — whether it’s in the farm store, collecting eggs, feeding animals, or moving cattle,” McIntyre explained. “There’s lots of different jobs they all help with, and it’s an awesome way to grow up as a kid.”

As grocery prices continue to climb, McIntyre says they work to keep their products accessible.

“We’re not a lot higher than other places, even though our practices are a lot different,” she said. “We’ve always just tried to keep our food within reach of anybody who would want to buy something that we offer here.”

The McIntyre Pastures farm store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

