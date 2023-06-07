Thunderstorms cause major problems for residential drain systems

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's thunderstorms caused issues for residential drainage systems in parts of Boise.

A heavy rainfall in a short period of time overwhelmed many drains in the city leading to flooding. Ada County Highway District (ACHD) responded by sending pump trucks and crews to clear drains and address standing water.

The rare system brought a few inches of rain along with lighting, wind, and changes in sky color. Some residents concerned of water damage attempted to battle the water to no success.

"They were taking snow shovels to like help get the drains clean and they realized it was a losing battle because it was coming so fast," said Cheryl Mollney, Boise resident.

Other resident shocked as they had never seen rainfall like this before.

"I had a bucket on my porch. I had been pulling weeds and it had I think four or five inches of water in it," said Joan Beckley. "As long as I have been here, I haven't seen anything like it."

This flooding, though similar, is different than other neighborhoods that flooded last week. This storm caused less isolated incidents and create a crunch on the system as a whole.

