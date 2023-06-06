Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine and hotter but watch for evening storms & wind. Here is the latest.

Sunshine and hotter but watch for evening storms &amp; wind. Here is the latest.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 16:19:22-04

Sunshine and temperatures near 90 for your Tuesday but evening storms may interrupt your plans. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible across the valley moving from south to north hitting Kuna around 6:30 pm and Boise and Meridian just before 7 pm. Brief heavy downpours are possible with these storms. They will move north-northwest into the Boise Mountains after 7 pm and should dissipate by 9 pm.

More afternoon showers & storms are likely Wednesday with more gusty wind and downpours. Temperatures will approach 90 in the valley and 80 in McCall before the showers & storms arrive.

The thread of showers & storms will be with us right into and through the upcoming weekend. There is a 50%-70% chance of showers in the central mountains over the weekend.

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018