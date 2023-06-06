Sunshine and hotter but watch for evening storms & wind. Here is the latest.

Sunshine and temperatures near 90 for your Tuesday but evening storms may interrupt your plans. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible across the valley moving from south to north hitting Kuna around 6:30 pm and Boise and Meridian just before 7 pm. Brief heavy downpours are possible with these storms. They will move north-northwest into the Boise Mountains after 7 pm and should dissipate by 9 pm.

More afternoon showers & storms are likely Wednesday with more gusty wind and downpours. Temperatures will approach 90 in the valley and 80 in McCall before the showers & storms arrive.

The thread of showers & storms will be with us right into and through the upcoming weekend. There is a 50%-70% chance of showers in the central mountains over the weekend.

