Three players with Idaho ties selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Some players with Idaho ties, including former Boise State standouts, made their mark at the 2026 NFL draft.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected by the New York Jets as the 16th overall pick. Sadiq's rise to the national stage began long before college. At Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, he led his team to three consecutive state championship titles in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Fans of his alma mater (Skyline High) gathered for a community event to celebrate the moment, with the crowd roaring when his name was called.

RELATED | Idaho native Kenyon Sadiq drafted by the New York Jets

In the fourth round, Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey was drafted by none other than the Denver Broncos, landing at 111th overall.

Casey had an impressive final season with the Broncos, playing a team-high 942 offensive snaps in 2025. His college career earned him multiple honors, including a Sports Illustrated Honorable Mention All-America selection in 2024 and back-to-back All-Mountain West First Team nods in 2024 and 2025.

Also, hearing his name called was Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns at the top of the 6th round.

Green previously played for Boise State from 2021 to 2023 before transferring to Arkansas. At the NFL Combine, Green turned heads with his athleticism, shattering multiple quarterback records and earning a 99 athleticism score — the highest combine QB ranking this year.

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