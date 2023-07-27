The West Nile Virus continues to spread in Southern Idaho

The West Nile Virus continues to be prevalent in Southern Idaho.
The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has announced that the WNV has been detected in 13 separate sites. The district reports that they have tested over 1200 mosquito pools this season that have produced 21 positive tests from 13 locations. Abatement efforts and testing are expected to continue throughout the season.
Earlier this month, positive results were found in Middleton, Nampa, near Lake Lowell and at the confluence of the Boise and Snake Rivers west of Parma.
Ada County has reported positive tests and abatement this season in Boise, Star, and Kuna.
Payette County has also treated areas near Fruitland, Payette, and Washoe areas.
As a reminder, You can take several steps to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus:
- Eliminate or treat all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
- flooded fields
- birdbaths
- wading & swimming pools not in use
- clogged gutters
- old tires
If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.
- Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
- Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
- Vaccinate horses for WNv, WEE, and other diseases.
- Use EPA registered residual insect sprays on horses, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
- Have your livestock watering troughs stocked with mosquitofish