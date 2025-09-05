The Island Creek Fire is now 14,474 acres and only 5% contained

The Island Creek Fire, which is a major source of the smoke affecting the Treasure Valley, has now burned 14,474 acres and is 5% contained.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 31 and is currently burning in a remote area of the Moose Creek Ranger District, which is located roughly 11 miles as the crow flies from Elk City.

In a recent update, the US Forest Service officials with the Nez Perce - Clearwater National Forests said that 268 personnel are currently assigned to fight the fire.

Those suppression efforts include establishing hose lays and sprinklers in areas where the fire is most active.

Crews have made solid progress on the fire's western edge and continue to protect structures in the Selway River Corridor between O'Hara Bridge and the Fenn Ranger Station.

A cold front is currently forecasted to move into the area this evening, bringing with it the chance of showers through Sunday. Rain chances continue to ramp up through early next week.

There is currently an expanded closure in effect for the entirety of the Selway River Road (except for private inholdings), Coolwater Road, and trails in the western portions of the Selway-Bitteroot Wilderness.

You can find the closure details here: Expanded Selway River Area Closure

