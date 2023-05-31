NYSSA, Oregon — The City of Nyssa in Oregon is renaming North Park to “Corporal Joe Johnson Memorial Park.” The change was approved unanimously during a special meeting last week.

Joseph Johnson was the Nyssa Reserve Police Officer shot and killed on Saturday, April 15, just a few blocks from North Park, while responding to a call.

Johnson, 43, had previously worked part-time as a campus safety officer for the College of Idaho.

A ceremony will be held Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at North Park featuring the Oregon State Police Honor Guard.

Funeral and memorial services are the core function of the OSP Honor Guard, with members representing each Division of the State Police.

Their duties include representing the Superintendent of State Police and the Governor of Oregon for ceremonies involving flag and full honors presentations.