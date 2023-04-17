C of I remembering former campus safety officer killed in Nyssa shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Members of the Caldwell community are mourning the loss of the officer killed in a shooting in Nyssa on April 15.

Officer Joseph Johnson (43) who served as a reserve officer for Nyssa police previously worked part time as a campus safety officer for the College of Idaho. He worked there for 14 years while working full time at Snake River Correctional Institution.

Johnson was fatally shot while responding to a call regarding a violent individual damaging property. Director of Campus Safety at C of I Ben Mosely knew he wanted to be an officer and always looked to serve his community when he could.

“There’s going to be a hole in the community, for sure,” said Mosely. “Really, Joe’s story was so much more, you know. He was a great human being.”

Caldwell police detective Bridget Kernan spent time around Johnson while he worked at C of I and said the news shocked her and many.

“I got a message from one of my coworkers saying that someone in Nyssa had been shot and killed and regardless of where this person is whether in New York or Florida or Tennessee or anywhere in the country it’s a huge, for lack of better terms, gut punch,” said Kernan.

During his time as a part time campus safety officer, Johnson pursued his masters in hopes of helping police officers with issues regarding mental health. Many in law enforcement struggle with PTSD after serving.

“His focus, what he told me at the time, was to give back to the law enforcement community because he understands the mental health issues that are within that community, and he really wanted to give back to his brothers and sisters in blue.” said Kernan