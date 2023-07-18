The City of Nampa to host Community meeting for future of Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa is hosting a community conversation with local members of the Hispanic community to discuss what their hopes are for the Hispanic Cultural Center.

Following last week's eviction from the City of Nampa, community members continue to question the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center.

On Wednesday night beginning at 6:00pm, the Hispanic community will have the opportunity for open conversation with City of Nampa officials to discuss those plans.

"The intent of this building is that it will remain with the Hispanic community. We are just starting a new chapter," said Amy Bowan, Director of Communications for the City of Nampa.

Currently, numerous members of the community and organizations have shown interest in attending, one of those organizations planning to attend is PODER of Idaho.

PODER of Idaho Executive Director Estefania Mondragon tells us the city has voiced a possibility for a new non-profit to run the center.

"This new organization needs to be a collective of all organizations in the community," said Mondragon.

As for the previous administration, the previous director Humberto Fuentes told me he is not allowed in the building, so he will not be attending the meeting.

"Ultimately, the goal is that the Hispanic community feels heard, respected, and valued and that they know this is their facility, and that they have a voice in what happens next,” said Bowan.

The City of Nampa tells us this first meeting will really open up the conversation and lead them toward the next steps forward as they make new plans for the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

If you are interested in the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center, you are suggested to email Mayor Debbie Kling at mayor@cityofnampa.us.