"The best of us": Forest Service mourns loss of smokejumper who drowned while off duty at Payette Lake

The Forest Service identified one of its own as the missing swimmer in Payette Lake on July 27.

The Forest Service says Luke Befumo was a wildland firefighter and Forest Service employee for eight years. He served on the Willamette National Forest before joining the Grangeville Smokejumpers, a group that parachutes into remote areas to help fight wildfires. Befumo worked in McCall for the last two years.

The Forest Service says he excelled as a smokejumper and was a competent professional they considered “the best of us.”

In a press release, Payette Forest Supervisor Matthew Davis wrote, “Luke was a dedicated member of our smokejumper community, and his loss is deeply felt across the wildland fire community and the Payette National Forest. With reflection and fond memory, we extend our humble gratitude to loved ones as we are so honored to have been touched by such a kindred spirit.”

Davis also extended gratitude to the Valley County Sheriff’s Department for their response on the day of Befumo’s death.

The Payette National Forest says it is working to provide support for Befumo’s family, fellow smokejumpers, and loved ones impacted by the accident.

