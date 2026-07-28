Search resumes for missing swimmer on Payette Lake

MCCALL, Idaho — Search crews resumed operations Tuesday for a swimmer who disappeared after jumping into Payette Lake Monday evening near an area known as The Cliffs, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of a water rescue at about 8:43 p.m. Monday near The Cliffs on the east side of the lake.

According to the sheriff's office, a group of people were swimming in the area when one person jumped from a large rock into the lake and did not resurface.

Emergency responders quickly arrived and began searching the area.

The initial search was suspended overnight because of darkness and limited visibility.

Search operations resumed Tuesday with deputies using multiple boats, side-scan sonar and other specialized search equipment.

Several emergency response agencies are assisting in the effort.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area along East Side Road, including The Cliffs, so emergency personnel can safely conduct search operations.

Officials also said residents and visitors should expect increased emergency vehicle and boat traffic around North Beach throughout the day.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office said it will release additional information as it becomes available.