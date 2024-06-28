Teton Pass reopens connecting Idaho and Wyoming

Great news for travelers who work and play in the Teton Valley. After a massive rockslide closed Highway 22 over Teton Pass three weeks ago, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has reopened the pass.

RELATED | Teton Pass reopens with interim detour after major road collapse

I asked Stephanie Harsha from W-DOT what their geologists are saying about the cause of the slide. “It was what our geologists called a perfect storm, so the weather is a big factor with the warming temperatures, and they warm up 20 degrees and with it not cooling off at night the ground just saturated it.”

It was not only important to get the pass open for the busy Fourth of July weekend, but also for the commuters from Victor and Driggs Idaho to get work in Jackson. “It was a big impact to their daily lives I heard people saying it was costing hundreds of dollars a week because of the detour.”

Harsha mentioned they received a lot of help from I.T.D. in getting the popular pass open.

“Together with our stakeholders, partners, contractors, and community advocates, we were able to accomplish this major feat in a matter of weeks – despite expectations that it would take months, or even years - all while keeping safety paramount,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 Engineer. “Of course, we have so many to thank for this achievement.”