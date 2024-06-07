Crews work to clear mudslide blocking Teton Pass

TETON PASS, Wyoming — If you're planning to drive through Teton Pass, make sure to check the road conditions and watch for closures. Just after 4 am on June 7, a mudslide came down into Teton Pass near milepost 15

Crews are still working to clear the debris, but material continues to flow into the roadway. Because of the continuing mudslide, the roadway has no estimated reopening time.

There is also ongoing work at milepost 12.8, where the roadway was damaged due to a landslide on June 6. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, crews will likely work on both sites for the next day or two.