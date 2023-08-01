Team USA draws against Portugal, advancing to the knockout round in Woman's World Cup

After three hours of play on Tuesday, the score remained 0-0 in Team USA's match against Portugal. This is the 11th time these two teams have met, however, with Portugal making their World Cup debut this year, this is the first time they've met at the Women's World Cup. Team USA won the 10 previous matches against them and outscored the Portuguese 39-0 overall in the series.

USA out-shot Portugal in this most recent match 17-6, but struggled to turn opportunities into goals. Throughout the course of play, six yellow cards were handed out including one to star midfielder Rose Lavelle.

This is Lavelle's second yellow card this tournament which prevents her from playing in their next match, likely against Sweden.

USA was coming off a 3-0 win against Vietnam, who Portugal also had to beat in order to advance.

As we've reported, Boise native Sofia Huerta is on Team USA, but did not see any action in the game against Portugal despite starting in the game against the Netherlands. She'll have another chance on August 6 at 3am.

