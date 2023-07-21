Boise's World Cup athlete secures ambassadorship with Lotto

Sofia Huerta, Idaho's first professional soccer player to compete in a World Cup, is now a Lotto brand ambassador.

Lotto is an Italian sports brand, specializing in footwear, apparel and accessories. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams. Throughout the World Cup, Huerta will wear Lotto footwear during all on-field competition.

“I am honored to represent Lotto on and off the field. The brand is legendary and brings years of soccer history and product innovation,” said Huerta. “Their values and vision are parallel with my goals and the support they have given to grow the game of soccer aligns with my hope to leave the game better than I found it.”

Lotto is also announcing a partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods, to bring the brand to American athletes. Huerta will also appear in Lotto's campaign with DICK'S Sporting goods, additionally promoting the brand through social media and other appearances.

