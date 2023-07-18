Boise native plays in her first FIFA Women's World Cup

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner.

It's not every day when someone from your hometown qualifies for the tournament but with persistence and determination, one Boise native is making her world cup debut.

“She is a story of determination, a story of believing in yourself, a story of working around obstacles,” says Mauricio Huerta, Sofia Huerta’s father.

Jody and Mauricio Huerta are the parents of soccer player Sofia Huerta. Playing since age five, Sofia is now on the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team, but before she made her dream a reality it took a lot of hard work.

After playing on the FIFA U20 team for Mexico, and different professional teams, she never gave up on her ultimate goal.

Her father Mauricio says, "The calls from the US federation or US national team didn’t come so she really questioned her decision to not play for Mexico anymore, but I think her feelings in her gut she knew that she could play for the U.S. and waited for the call.”

In June Sofia received the call that she was selected for the 2023 Women’s U.S. World Cup roster, for years Huerta practiced and trained just for this once-in-a-lifetime moment making every play count.

Mike Mollay is just one of many of Sofia’s coaches and mentors throughout her career, he was her full-time coach for Le Bois Soccer Club from U13 to U19.

“What's special about Sofia playing in a world cup is that she's walked the halls of Centennial High she's played for coaches that are here. It's touchable, it's tangible, it's achievable,” says Mollay.

Huerta is the first player from Idaho to play for the U.S. Women's National Team, she couldn't do it all alone, with her coaches, friends, and family by her side she kept moving forward.

“Once they decide their passion is and they want to pursue that, make sure they have the right mentors. Make sure they have the right pack, and the right pack is the people around them that will encourage them to get better and that’s true for soccer like Sofia or any professional,” says Mauricio Huerta.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins on Thursday, the U.S. first game will be on Friday the 21st against Vietnam.

