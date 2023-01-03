Suspect accused in quadruple homicide waives extradition, will return to Idaho to face criminal charges

MONROE COUNTY, Pennsylvania — Bryan Kohberger, accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, will soon return to Idaho after formally waiving his extradition in a Pennsylvania courtroom Tuesday.

This gives authorities the ability to transport Kohberger back to Idaho where he will formally be arraigned on four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves on November 13th. He will also be charged with felony burglary, accused of entering the off-campus home near the University of Idaho with the intent to commit murder.

The probable cause affidavit in the case, outlining the evidence that lead to an arrest, will be unsealed once Kohberger appears in Idaho court.

Pennsylvania authorities are hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. MST to share more information regarding the arrest.

Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning at his parents' home, after driving cross-country with his father from Pullman, Washington, to Chestnut Hill Township in Pennsylvania where he was spending his winter break with family. Kohberger was studying Criminology at Washington State University, just miles away from Moscow.

Kohberger's family expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence.”

His parents, Michael and Maryann, and his two older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, said in a statement released Sunday by his attorney that they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them.”

Moscow Police hosted a press conference Friday afternoon where they identified the 28-year-old man as a suspect. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said investigators did locate a Hyundai Elantra at the scene in Pennsylvania, but investigators continue searching for the murder weapon.

