Summer camp bus crash, critically injuring 7 people, still being investigated

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The investigation continues into the summer camp school bus crash that left seven people critically injured and closed down Highway 55 for hours on August 4.

RELATED | 11 injured, 7 critically in school bus crash on Highway 55

We've learned that all the teens who were on the bus were taken to local hospitals immediately following the crash. We're told that all but two were quickly released. Updated information on the condition of the two teens who were admitted into Saint Alphonsus has not been provided to the public.

We reached out to bus company Caldwell Transportation, who told us the driver operating the bus at the time of the accident is doing fine. Their legal team says they are complying with Idaho State Police in the crash investigation.

On Saturday, we reported that the popular weekly YMCA summer camp, where the buses were returning from, had canceled this week's session out of respect for those affected by the crash.

RELATED | YMCA cancels Horsethief Reservoir camp following bus crash according to email

Treasure Valley YMCA CEO David Duro confirms that the driver was treated and released from the hospital over the weekend.

We also reached out to the YMCA about what's next for the canceled Y Camp, as well as how camp counselors are handling the whole situation, but we have yet to receive a response.

As for the crash investigation, police say the incident that closed down State Highway 55 for hours on Friday afternoon is being investigated as a single-vehicle collision, and clarified that the rumors of a truck contributing to the accident are false.

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell says that, as is routine, investigators will determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.