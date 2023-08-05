Watch Now
YMCA cancels Horsethief Reservoir camp following bus crash according to email

KIVI Staff
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 05, 2023
The Treasure Valley YMCA hosts Y Camp at Horsethief Reservoir every summer, but the next camp session has been canceled after a bus crash left campers injured and trapped on the highway while returning home.

RELATED | 11 injured, 7 critically in school bus crash on Highway 55

The crash happened five miles north of Banks, closing traffic on both sides of the highway. 11 children were injured in the accident, 7 had critical injuries, and some were as young as 13 years old.

In an email statement released by the staff at the YMCA campgrounds at Horsethief, they announced session 8 of Y Camp would be canceled in an effort to support the well-being of staff and out of respect for the families involved.

No statement has been released by the Caldwell Transportation Company, which was contracted by the YMCA to transport the young campers.

