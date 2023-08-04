School bus accident closes Highway 55 in both directions

An accident has been reported, having occurred around 3:00pm, on Highway 55 at at mile marker 84, approximately five miles north of Banks, closing traffic on both sides of the highway.

Reports have confirmed that a school bus is involved in the accident, and it is believed there are injuries. A witness Idaho News 6 spoke with has reported that he saw the bus on its side.

The Idaho Transportation Department has stated that they expect the closure to last for several hours. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

The closure goes for 20 miles, between Banks and Smith's Ferry, between mile markers 79 and 97.

Area hospitals are on alert awaiting arrivals.

Drivers should check https://511.idaho.gov [511.idaho.gov] or the 511 app for updates.

This is a breaking story, more information will be reported as it becomes available.