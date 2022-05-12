Stamp Out Hunger food drive happening this weekend

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — This Saturday, May 14, letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable items at your mailbox for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

This is the 30th year of the drive, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC), is the nation’s largest food drive. All food collected in the Treasure Valley will go to the Idaho Foodbank.

To participate, all you have to do is fill a bag with non-perishable food, and place it next to your mailbox. Letter carriers will pick the bag up on Saturday and donate it to the foodbank.

Some helpful items to donate are: whole grain pasta and cereal, low sodium canned vegetables, fruit canned in juice or extra light syrup, and dry or canned beans. Easy to open items, such as canned food with pop top lids, are also helpful.

“This kind of community engagement is a key part of our work to address food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.

Stamp Out Hunger and the Idaho Foodbank are also taking monetary donations which can be made here.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.