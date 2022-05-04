Watch
Boise Letter Carriers dye their hair blue, raise awareness for Stamp Out Hunger

Lynzsea Williams
Letter Carriers get their hair dyed blue from staff at Undone Salon.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:14:59-04

BOISE, Idaho — Letter Carriers are dying their hair, including some beards, blue Wednesday, to help raise awareness for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

This is the 30th year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which takes place on May 14th.

Letter Carrier gets their hair dyed blue by staff at Undone Salon.

People can help fight hunger by leaving non-perishable food items by their mailboxes on May 14th. Letter Carriers will pick up the food along their routes, and donate it to the Idaho Foodbank.

"It's just really impactful, really impactful to see the work that the letter carriers do to make sure we get this food to our neighbors," said Jane Mclaughlin, the Volunteer Programs Manager at the Idaho Foodbank.

Financial donations for Stamp Out Hunger can be made online, here.

