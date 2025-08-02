Stage 1 Fire Restrictions now in effect for the Sawtooth National Forest

KETCHUM, Idaho — On Friday evening, the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center initiated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for the Sawtooth National Forest and adjoining ranger districts.

The restrictions are in effect on all lands north of U.S. Route 20 from Hill City to Craters of the Moon National Monument, ending at the northern boundary of the Sawtooth National Forest. Some additional Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect south of U.S. Route 20 on lands that lie within the boundaries of the Minidoka Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest.

U.S. Forest Service

Area Fire Restrictions Coordinator Rob Haddock cited the high number of human-caused fires this year, along with persistently dry conditions throughout the area, as the main reasons for the restrictions.

“Couple low fuel moistures with dry, hot weather conditions, and we are well within the criteria for implementing restrictions laid out in the Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan.” - Rob Haddock, Area Fire Restrictions Coordinator

During Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the public is prohibited from building fires outside of "federal agency-provided rings or grates at designated recreation areas." The only grills or stoves allowed must include a shut-off valve and be fueled by liquid petroleum (typically propane).

U.S. Forest Service - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Additional restrictions can be implemented at any time. The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will remain in effect until October 31 or until agency officials decide it is safe to lift the order.