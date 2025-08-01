Gov. Little announces $1 million in bonuses for Idaho wildland firefighters

IDAHO — More than 300 Idaho wildland firefighters and support staff will soon receive bonuses of up to $5,000, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Friday.

"Our firefighters have done an incredible job so far this season of keeping fires small," Little said in a press release. "As we enter the busiest and most dangerous part of our wildfire season here in Idaho, it is important we signal our strong support for the brave men and women who put their own safety on the line every time they head out for a fire so the rest of us can stay safe."

The one-time $1 million in bonuses were approved by the Legislature during the last session as part of Little's Keeping Promises plan. The funding aims to help recruit and retain wildland fire staff and support broader investments in fire preparedness through the Idaho Department of Lands.

Foremen who are permanent employees will receive the highest bonus of $5,000. Other permanent staff — including fire wardens, assistant wardens, cache storekeepers, and dispatchers — will receive $3,000. Permanent red-carded staff will get $2,000. Seasonal firefighters returning for another season will receive $1,500, while first-year seasonal firefighters will receive $1,000.

"On behalf of the people of Idaho, I want to extend a sincere thank you to all our state employees involved in our wildland fire program," Little said, "whether they are on the front lines or supporting our firefighters in other critical ways that help keep our people, lands and communities safe."