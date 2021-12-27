BSU pulls out of Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 cases

The Boise State Broncos pulled out of the Arizona Bowl due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The game was scheduled for Dec. 31 in Tucson.

Bronco Athletics says it has shut down all football team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols after consulting with medical staff and campus and public health officials.

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”

Bronco Nation News reports Barstool founder Dave Portnoy first announced the change on Twitter.

Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 27, 2021

Central Michigan might leave the Arizona Bowl now because Washington State is looking for an opponent after Miami pulled out of the Sun Bowl. There is one big problem as Central Michigan is already in Tucson ahead of the game.

Boise State had planned to leave Tuesday before it had to cancel.