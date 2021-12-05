Boise State draws Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos finished the regular season 7-5 and they drew 8-4 Central Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson on December 31.

In a press conference this afternoon we learned that the Arizona Bowl had the first pick of Mountain West teams besides conference champion Utah State and they Barstool chose Boise State.

"This is the last opportunity for older guys to impact younger guys this is the last opportunity for us to impact the older guys as they move on and go to the next chapter," said Andy Avalso. "I think we have learned this season and this is what we talked about this morning is to live in grace and have gratitude for things that we do have."

Central Michigan features the nation's leading rusher, but in another twist this game will not be televised instead it will be streamed.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on December 21 will feature Wyoming and Kent State out of Ohio.

The College Football Playoff was also announced on Sunday morning, the committee ranked Alabama number one and they will take on Cincinnati as a group of 5 team will make a rare appearance in the playoff.

The other match-up will feature #2Michigan and #3 Georgia as two teams out of the SEC will be represented in the College Football Playoff.

Boise State turned down a bowl opportunity last year and in2019 BSU's game against Boston College in the First Responder Bowl got canceled because of the weather.