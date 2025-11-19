BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — We are half way through November which has many itching to get back skiing and snowboarding. Problem is, Mother Nature hasn't given us the snow needed just yet but new technology being used at Bogus Basin could help get runs open soon.

CHECK OUT HOW BOGUS BASIN SAVED SNOW

Snow saving tech at Bogus Basin could open runs soon

Last year the non profit ski resort began looking into new ways of saving snow for the next season. The resort landed on snow farming and storage company Snow Secure. The Finnish snow saver was apart of Time Magazine best inventions of 2025. The cutting edge thermal insulation technology allows resorts to hold acres of snow over the Summer months and allows them to spread it when temperatures begin to fall.

“It’s sustainable, its expandable and in the long run it's going to save money,” said Dave Hall, Manager at Sun Valley Ski Tools.

Bogus Basin are using the technology in a pilot program this year and are planning to scale the insulation matts across the mountains so not just runs but entire chairlifts can open up. So far, the tech is keeping up with Idaho Summer's

“We saw temperatures on the outside of the pile as high as 119 degrees,” Nate Shake, Mountain Operations Manager at Bogus Basin. “What we are going to do with it is basically using it to jump start our snow making at the beginning. The next step would be to have enough snow to open an entire chairlift when we want.”