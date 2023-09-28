Shoshone Falls Park closed to treat Snake River for quagga mussels

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Officials are closing Shoshone Falls Park to all visitors beginning Friday, September 29, in an effort to contain and treat the infestation of quagga mussel larvae found in the Snake River.

Earlier this month, portions of the Snake River in Twin Falls were shut down from public access for water access and sporting after the invasive species larvae was detected.

During the closure, Shoshone Falls Grade at the intersection to Dierkes Lake Park will be closed to all vehicles, cycling, and pedestrian traffic. Trails in Shoshone Falls Park will also be closed. Dierkes Lake Park and its trails will remain open to the public, but water access is prohibited in the lake.

The length of the closure is unknown at this time, as ISDA treats the area spanning between Twin Falls and Niagara Springs.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is holding a special conference call on Friday, September 29 at 8:00am to discuss the suspension of fishing, hunting, and trapping on a portion of the Snake River near Twin Falls where quagga mussel larvae were detected.

People are welcome to attend the meeting in person at the Fish and Game HQ office (600 S. Walnut in Boise) or any regional office to listen in.

The meeting will not include a public hearing, meaning no public comment will be taken.

Quagga mussels are one of the most aggressive species in US waters, and larvae can be easily spread by watercraft and gear used in the water, i.e. waders, fishing lures, paddleboards, oars, etc.