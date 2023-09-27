Invasive mussel species shuts down parts of Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and the Department of Agriculture (DOA) have shut down portions of the Snake River due to invasive water species.

Quagga Mussel larvae have been detected for the first time in an Idaho waterway, sparking a closure to stop any spread of the mussels to other bodies of water in the state. The DOA is also requiring all watercraft that have been in contact with the Snake River to be hot-washed for decontamination.

Currently, the DOA plans to release a plan in the coming weeks to combat the presence of the mussel. Both agencies advise the public to avoid recreation on parts of the river until Friday at 5 p.m. This closure is subject to change and extension.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

“This is not a magic valley problem. This is an Idaho problem,” said Terry Thompson, IDFG. “These larvae are planktonic meaning they float in the water and so it was a pretty alarming situation to have quagga mussel larvae found in a river system with current.”

The species is known for the economic damage that it can cause in fields like agriculture, recreation, hydropower, and water ecosystems.

“It has a tendency to spread and reproduce very rapidly. They colonize on top of substrate, whether that be the boat or any kind of industrial equipment. Hydroelectric facilities, irrigation, municipal water systems. Anybody that has a straw inside that water body, pulling water out has a potential impact,” said Nic Zurfluh, DOA.

The closure already affecting local businesses in the Magic Valley. AWOL Adventure Sports cut their season short because of the mussel and is already filling next season with question marks.

“It’s definitely stressful right now. Having a business that relies primarily on that specific stretch of river so is stressful. We don’t know what the future holds,” said Paul Melni, owner of AWOL.

Melni was not only sad for his business but also for the halt to recreation near Twin Falls.

“Yeah, it's heartbreaking. It is heartbreaking you know. It’s something that we may have to learn to live with in the future, unfortunately,” he said.