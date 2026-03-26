'Short-term solution'; Idaho to transfer 300+ inmates to Arizona as prisons exceed capacity

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC) is working to transfer a total of 320 inmates to a prison facility in Arizona as Idaho state prisons continue to exceed capacity limits.

According to an IDOC news release, Idaho prisons "are currently operating at over 100% of capacity, requiring the department to implement short-term solutions while continuing to evaluate long-term strategies."

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Already, IDOC has successfully transferred 120 prisoners to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex as part of an effort to manage its growing incarcerated population. Another 200 men are slated to be transferred in the coming weeks.

"Florence Correctional Complex was selected due to its available capacity, appropriate security levels, and ability to meet IDOC’s operational standards. These include requirements for safety and security, access to medical and mental health care, and regular oversight to ensure individuals are housed in safe and appropriate conditions." - IDOC

For the past few years, IDOC has worked with county jails to house state prisoners on a contract basis due to overcrowding. Just recently, IDOC contracted Jefferson, Bonneville, and Adams counties to accommodate 194 prisoners.

However, as county jails also reach capacity, IDOC continues to look at out-of-state solutions to house its prison population.

Idaho Department of Corrections Prisoners are led by guards at an IDOC facility.

“These out-of-state transfers are not a long-term solution, but they are a necessary step to responsibly manage our population and strengthen partnerships with county jails,” said Bree Derrick, Director of the Idaho Department of Correction. “By working together, we can ensure individuals in our custody are placed safely and securely while supporting public safety across Idaho.”

Idaho Department of Corrections Inmates board a bus bound for the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.

IDOC concedes that out-of-state transfers are "challenging for individuals and their families," adding that they aim to send out-of-state transfers early on in their sentence to allow prisoners to return to Idaho to complete necessary reentry programs before their release.

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