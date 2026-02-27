New IGNITE program at Ada County Jail focuses on education, reentry and lowering recidivism

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Jail has launched a new education-based initiative designed to reduce repeat offenses and help inmates successfully reenter the community.

In partnership with the National Sheriffs’ Association, the jail is joining IGNITE — Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education — a national program focused on equipping incarcerated individuals with job skills, educational opportunities and community connections.

Local leaders formally announced the launch Thursday, marking Ada County as the third jail in Idaho to adopt the program.

“What IGNITE does is it infuses hope into the population inside the jail,” said Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse.

IGNITE expands on existing jail programming, inviting educators, employers and community partners to work directly with inmates. The goal is to help participants earn credentials, build employment pathways and reduce the likelihood they will return to custody.

Sheriff Matt Clifford said the jail’s shorter-term population makes educational access especially important.

“They're in our facility for a shorter period of time than they would be in prison. Meaning, we need to do something with them while we're here, get them programming, make sure that when they get back out to the community, that they don't come back into our custody,” Clifford said.

Clifford added that successful implementation could ease overcrowding and reduce costs.

“What's the investment to the taxpayer? The investment is less people in our jail, even though our population is overflowing. It could be much worse without that educational component,” he said.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office became the first in Idaho to adopt IGNITE in 2023. Sheriff Hulse said the results there have been significant.

“So if they can go back into the community with a GED, that they didn’t have when they came to us, that’s huge for them. And [the program] focuses their time in the facility so they’re working towards something positive,” Hulse said.

Before implementing IGNITE, Hulse said roughly 80% of inmates in Bonneville County were repeat offenders. Since launching the program three years ago, only 17% of inmates who completed the county’s drug and substance solutions program have returned to custody.

“If we can break that cycle of addiction through better education and better training – that’s so powerful,” Hulse said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking additional community partners to teach classes, provide resources and help inmates prepare for employment and life after release.

