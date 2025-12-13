Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SH-21 reopened for the weekend with reduced lanes

A rockslide last week closed the highway between Sourdough and Banner Summit
Idaho Transportation Department
Rockslide on SH-21 between Sourdough and Banner Summit
LOWMAN — The Idaho Transportation Department announced that SH-21 will be open for the weekend with reduced lanes and additional safety measures after a major rockslide closed all lanes on Dec. 9.

The rockslide occurred on SH-21 between Sourdough and Banner Summit at milepost 87.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Major rockslide closes State Highway 21 between Sourdough and Banner Summit

ITD crews worked to clear the scene last week, but will reclose the highway again starting Monday at 8:00 a.m. for additional rock scaling.

Travelers can check Idaho 511 for updates.

