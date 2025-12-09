Major rockslide closes State Highway 21 between Sourdough and Banner Summit

LOWMAN, Idaho — State Highway 21 (SH-21) is fully closed between Sourdough and Banner Summit after a "major rockslide" overnight covered the road.

Road crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) are on the scene and creating a plan to clear the road and execute necessary repairs.

"SH-21 [is closed] from milepost 85 to 105, Eight Mile Creek to Banner Summit. The highway remains closed until further notice." - ITD

ITD does not currently have an estimated reopening time. Travelers can check Idaho 511 for the latest updates.